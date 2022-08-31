Fact finding committee to investigate drowning of five people in Kohistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to constitute a fact finding committee on drowning of five people who were trapped in river after flash floods in Kohistan and not were rescued.

In this connection, Chief Minister Secretariat has written a letter to the Chief Secretary to conduct an inquiry to know the facts of drowning.

Chief Minister has directed to conduct a fact-finding inquiry on drowning of five people .

The committee will consist of retired civil servant, judge and police officer and will submit a report with recommendations within seven days.