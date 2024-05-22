Open Menu

Fact Finding Committee To Probe Children's Hospital Incident; Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Fact finding committee to probe Children's Hospital Incident; minister

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Wednesday formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the recent death incident of child which took place at Children's Hospital Lahore the other day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Wednesday formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the

recent death incident of child which took place at Children's Hospital Lahore the other day.

Speaking to a private news channel, Salman Rafique said that a committee comprising senior doctors has been formed, who have been tasked with collecting evidence and gathering patient records and treatment details. 

He also highlighted the efforts of the health commission to bring discipline to the health sector and vowed to punish the culprits.

It has been reported that a child was died at Children's Hospital Lahore yesterday, and a brawl subsequently erupted between the child's family and the doctors.

Related Topics

Lahore Died Family

Recent Stories

Hamza Khan of KP honored for officiating Sultan Az ..

Hamza Khan of KP honored for officiating Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup

4 minutes ago
 Health minister congratulates nation on successful ..

Health minister congratulates nation on successful open heart surgeries at RYK S ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village ..

Russia deals symbolic blow to Ukraine with village capture

4 minutes ago
 'Like a bullet-proof vest': drone jammers in the b ..

'Like a bullet-proof vest': drone jammers in the battle over Ukraine's sky

12 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in ..

Govt committed to improve treatment facilities in hospitals: Health Minister

12 minutes ago
 Prices of edible items to be monitored: DC

Prices of edible items to be monitored: DC

12 minutes ago
Central, provincial govt taking steps to ensure go ..

Central, provincial govt taking steps to ensure good governance: Governor

12 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker visits site of Arts ..

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker visits site of Arts Council

12 minutes ago
 Improvement in Pakistan’s ranking reflects touri ..

Improvement in Pakistan’s ranking reflects tourism sector's growth: PTDC MD

14 minutes ago
 Big crowds in Iran capital for president's funeral

Big crowds in Iran capital for president's funeral

14 minutes ago
 Green Energy Transition to help Pakistan build sus ..

Green Energy Transition to help Pakistan build sustainable economy: Experts

14 minutes ago
 Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor perfor ..

Hasan Ali dropped from T20I squad over poor performance

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan