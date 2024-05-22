(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Wednesday formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the recent death incident of child which took place at Children's Hospital Lahore the other day

Speaking to a private news channel, Salman Rafique said that a committee comprising senior doctors has been formed, who have been tasked with collecting evidence and gathering patient records and treatment details.

He also highlighted the efforts of the health commission to bring discipline to the health sector and vowed to punish the culprits.

It has been reported that a child was died at Children's Hospital Lahore yesterday, and a brawl subsequently erupted between the child's family and the doctors.