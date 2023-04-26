Fact-finding committee to probe Kabal blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :The Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted a two-member fact-finding committee to probe the blasts at the Counter Terrorism Department police station in Tehsil Kabal of district Swat.

The committee comprising Home Secretary KP and Additional IG Special Branch would submit a comprehensive report on the blast while covering all the aspects of the incident, said a notification issued here.