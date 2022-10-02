UrduPoint.com

Fact-finding Committees To Find Out Reasons Of 9th Class Unsatisfactory Results

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Fact-finding committees to find out reasons of 9th class unsatisfactory results

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary, school Education Department, South Punjab on Sunday took notice of unsatisfactory examination results of 9th class and ordered to form fact-finding committees at division level to find out the reasons for the unexpected results.

The committees will review the issues of teaching learning, scheme of studies, curriculum, course duration, paper pattern, paper checking, marking and examination system in collaboration with all stakeholders including administrative officers, teachers, students, parents and examiners. The fact-finding teams were directed to submit report with Secretary Education office South Punjab within three weeks.

According to details, Secretary Education South Punjab Dr. Ehtesham Anwar took notice of the unsatisfactory results in the 9th class annual examination 2022 organized by Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur education Boards.

Fact-finding committees consisting of academicians, Boards officials and teachers have been formed at the division level to find out the reasons for the unexpected results and to review from all aspects.

The committees will also have access to relevant records in this regard.

It is worth mentioning here that the success rate in class 9th exam organized by Bahawalpur Board was 52.49 percent in 2018, 50.17 percent in 2019 and 42.21 percent in 2022. In DG Khan board, 59.38 percent in 2018, 56.93 percent in 2019 and 49.83 percent in 2022 while the success rate in Multan Board of 9th results was 59.8 percent in 2018, 59.37 percent in 2019 and remained 45.85 percent in 2022.

