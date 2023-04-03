UrduPoint.com

Fact-finding Of Disputed Resolution Underway, AJK-PM

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that an investigation had been initiated to ascertain the facts regarding the adoption of a resolution in the AJK Legislative Assembly seeking an opening of a Kartarpur-type corridor between AJK and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He informed during his speech at a dinner hosted by him in the honor of Hurriyat leaders Yesterday.

He expressed his serious concern over the resolution presented in the Legislative Assembly and said fact-finding inquiry was underway and soon would be made public.

Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, while reiterating his government's commitment to promoting the Kashmir cause, assured the Hurriyat leadership of extending all-out support to the Kashmir freedom movement.

"With the support of the Pakistan Foreign Office, delegations comprising Kashmiri representatives will be sent abroad to apprise the world of the sensitivities vis a vis the Kashmir dispute", he said, adding that an effective campaign would be launched to make the international community aware of the false and fabricated court cases against Hurriyat leaders including Yasin Malik, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Mussrat Alam Bhat, Ameer Hamza, Asiya Andrabi, Dr. Hameed Fayyaz and others.

He also stressed the need for exposing the Modi government's nefarious designs behind holding a meeting of G20 countries in Occupied Kashmir.

Appreciating the Hurriyat leadership for their indomitable role in the ongoing liberation struggle, the PM said, "I assure the Hurriyat leadership that we will always remain at the forefront to strengthen the ongoing freedom movement".

The Kashmir dispute, he said, was not just a territorial dispute but it was all about the right of self-determination of millions of Kashmiris.

Voicing his concern over the simmering situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, the PM said that there was a dire need to resolve the dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have been sacrificing their lives for the past seven decades", he said, adding that the international community should play its much needed role to resolve the lingering dispute peacefully.

He said that the ongoing liberation struggle would continue until the oppressed people achieve their goal.

"Kashmiris are fighting the war for the completion of Pakistan", he said, adding that the sacrifices being rendered by the Kashmiris would never go in vain.

The PM said that accession to Pakistan was an article of his faith.

Dinner was attended by the government ministers including Sardar Mir Akbar Khan, Dewan Ali Chaghtai, Abdul Majid Khan,Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Malik Zafar, whereas Hurriyat Conference Convener Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Syed Yusuf Naseem, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi and others were present on the occasion.

