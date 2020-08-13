Factories directed to plant 50 saplings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Labor Welfare Department Rawalpindi Division has directed the management of all the factories across the division to plant at least 50 saplings in connection with the tree planting drive.

According to he department spokesman, all the Assistant Directors, Labor Officers and Inspectors have been directed to personally supervise the tree planting campaign in the factories.

"It is the responsibility of everyone to make country green for our coming generations," he said.