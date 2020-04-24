Factories sealed for ignoring corona preventive SOPs

District Administration here Friday sealed two snacks and juice manufacturing units for ignoring Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the government against corona spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :District Administration here Friday sealed two snacks and juice manufacturing units for ignoring Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) announced by the government against corona spread.

Various teams of district administrations led by concerned assistant commissioners accompanied by Inspector Halal Food Authority sealed snacks and juice manufacturing units in Chota Lahor for ignoring precautionary measures.

The food samples collected from units were also being send to lab for examination due to unhygienic conditions.

Meanwhile, two storage places were sealed on main Jehangeera Road where owners were busy in dealing customers behind closed shutters. Owners were also penalized for ignoring directives of government to maintain social distancing and lock down.