UrduPoint.com

Factories Sealed For Spreading Pollution

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Factories sealed for spreading pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration on Monday sealed two factories for spreading pollution in the Industrial Estate at Hayatabad.

Assistant Commissioner Ubaid Dogar along with officials of the provincial environment department paid surprise visit to Industrial Estate area and during inspection the smoke emitting two factories were declared hazardous and cause of pollution in the area.

The action was taken in line with directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, says a statement.

It said that legal action would be taken against the owners of these factories.

Related Topics

Visit

Recent Stories

Ukrainians trapped in besieged city as fighting bl ..

Ukrainians trapped in besieged city as fighting blocks evacuation efforts

1 hour ago
 PM to inaugurate Ehsass Riayat Rashan Program toda ..

PM to inaugurate Ehsass Riayat Rashan Program today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th March 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>