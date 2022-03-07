Factories sealed for spreading pollution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration on Monday sealed two factories for spreading pollution in the Industrial Estate at Hayatabad.

Assistant Commissioner Ubaid Dogar along with officials of the provincial environment department paid surprise visit to Industrial Estate area and during inspection the smoke emitting two factories were declared hazardous and cause of pollution in the area.

The action was taken in line with directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, says a statement.

It said that legal action would be taken against the owners of these factories.