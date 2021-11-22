UrduPoint.com

Factories Waste Damaging Fish Seeds In River Sutlej

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 03:26 PM

Factories waste damaging fish seeds in river Sutlej

Millions of fish seeds at pond area of river Sutlej, near Head Islam wasted due to poisonous and polluted water and it caused loss not only to fish farmers but also to fisheries department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Millions of fish seeds at pond area of river Sutlej, near Head islam wasted due to poisonous and polluted water and it caused loss not only to fish farmers but also to fisheries department.

River Satluj has nearly 7000 acres of pond area for nurture of fish seeds. Due to sewerage and poisonous water from Chunian Industrial Estate, millions of fish died. The economic opportunities of hundreds of the families were linked to business of fish.

Assistant director Fisheries Chaudhry Waleed Irshad expressing his views to APP on Monday said the polluted water was damaging fish and livestock sectors. He informed that presence of polluted water was due to factories mostly tanneries units of Chunian Industrial Estate.

The factories were putting their wastewater into river Sutlej which caused huge losses.

About fish contracts, he informed that the fisheries department used to earn nearly Rs 6.6 million in line with contracts annually. He feared that the earning could affect this year.

The assistant director Waleed informed that the department had intimated high ups about the losses. To a query about how to stop such losses, the official informed that the matter was also discussed with Environment Department.

He observed that there was strict law to stop factories to throw wastage material in river. The factories owners were bound to treat water. However, they were violating laws, he said.

The Assistant director informed that the waste water was also damaging pond areas near Head Marala, Head Qadirabad and some others places.

Related Topics

Business Water Died Chunian From Million

Recent Stories

S.Korea reports 2,827 more COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 2,827 more COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 7 locally transmitted COV ..

Chinese mainland reports 7 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 ANF arrests two drug paddlers

ANF arrests two drug paddlers

3 minutes ago
 Putin gets booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Putin gets booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine

3 minutes ago
 EU Countries Push Fewer Migrants Back to Belarus - ..

EU Countries Push Fewer Migrants Back to Belarus - Lukashenko

8 minutes ago
 92 new dengue cases reported from Punjab

92 new dengue cases reported from Punjab

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.