Factories waste damaging fish seeds in river Sutlej

Millions of fish seeds at pond area of river Sutlej, near Head Islam wasted due to poisonous and polluted water and it caused loss not only to fish farmers but also to fisheries department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Millions of fish seeds at pond area of river Sutlej, near Head islam wasted due to poisonous and polluted water and it caused loss not only to fish farmers but also to fisheries department.

River Satluj has nearly 7000 acres of pond area for nurture of fish seeds. Due to sewerage and poisonous water from Chunian Industrial Estate, millions of fish died. The economic opportunities of hundreds of the families were linked to business of fish.

Assistant director Fisheries Chaudhry Waleed Irshad expressing his views to APP on Monday said the polluted water was damaging fish and livestock sectors. He informed that presence of polluted water was due to factories mostly tanneries units of Chunian Industrial Estate.

The factories were putting their wastewater into river Sutlej which caused huge losses.

About fish contracts, he informed that the fisheries department used to earn nearly Rs 6.6 million in line with contracts annually. He feared that the earning could affect this year.

The assistant director Waleed informed that the department had intimated high ups about the losses. To a query about how to stop such losses, the official informed that the matter was also discussed with Environment Department.

He observed that there was strict law to stop factories to throw wastage material in river. The factories owners were bound to treat water. However, they were violating laws, he said.

The Assistant director informed that the waste water was also damaging pond areas near Head Marala, Head Qadirabad and some others places.