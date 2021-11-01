Factory boiler explosion kills two in Jhang

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :At least two people have been killed and four others wounded in a powerful blast inside a boiler room within a factory in Jhang Bhakkar Road on Monday afternoon.

According to details, the fire engulfed the factory building after its boiler exploded.

The factory and the nearby buildings have been badly affected due to the intensity of the blast, a private news channel reported.

Fire tenders and rescue 1122 teams reached the site and controlled thefire.

The rescue sources said that two people died, while a security guard and other three people of the factory received serious burn injuries.