Open Menu

Factory Fire Claims Life In Sheikhupura

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Factory fire claims life in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A fire broke out in a factory on Faisalabad Road in Sheikhupura on Wednesday, resulting in the loss of one life.

According to the police spokesman, the fire caused by a short circuit engulfed the factory, but the rescue firefighters bravely brought the fire under control and finally brought it under control.

A search and rescue team recovered the body of the deceased, identified as 49-year-old Ghulam Farooq, son of Ghulam Yasin.

The body was handed over to the family.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fire Police Road Sheikhupura Family

Recent Stories

Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangement ..

Minister for Religious Affairs reviews arrangements for pilgrims in Mashaier

48 minutes ago
 Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike e ..

Budget FY 2024-25 Prepared with IMF: Prices hike expected

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP a ..

Security forces kill 181 terrorists in Sindh, KP and Balochistan operations

2 hours ago
 Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriag ..

Sunakshi Sinha addresses rumours about her marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

2 hours ago
 Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in ..

Budget 2024-25: Govt likely to introduce raise in salaries         

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to face USA today

5 hours ago
Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget to ..

Pakistan all set to unveil Rs18 trillion budget today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 June 2024

8 hours ago
 The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

21 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first vict ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan secure first victory by beating Canada

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan