Factory Fire Claims Life In Sheikhupura
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A fire broke out in a factory on Faisalabad Road in Sheikhupura on Wednesday, resulting in the loss of one life.
According to the police spokesman, the fire caused by a short circuit engulfed the factory, but the rescue firefighters bravely brought the fire under control and finally brought it under control.
A search and rescue team recovered the body of the deceased, identified as 49-year-old Ghulam Farooq, son of Ghulam Yasin.
The body was handed over to the family.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
