Factory fire claims life in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A fire broke out in a factory on Faisalabad Road in Sheikhupura on Wednesday, resulting in the loss of one life.

According to the police spokesman, the fire caused by a short circuit engulfed the factory, but the rescue firefighters bravely brought the fire under control and finally brought it under control.

A search and rescue team recovered the body of the deceased, identified as 49-year-old Ghulam Farooq, son of Ghulam Yasin.

The body was handed over to the family.

An investigation into the incident is underway.