Factory godown, junkyard gutted in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire broke out in a fabric factory and junkyard in separate incidents in the city during last 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that fire erupted due to short-circuit in a junkyard situated near Rafiq Chowk Sammundri road.

The fire engulfed entire surroundings and burnt the valuables stocked there.

Similarly, fire broke out in a godown of Meharban Fabrics Factory at Nalka Kohala-Burewala road which burnt precious material.

On information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in both incidents.