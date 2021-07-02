Factory gowddown, transformer gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The godown of a factory and a power transformer were gutted in separate incidents in the limits of Nishatabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Friday that fire erupted in the godown of 'Champion Clock Factory' situated at Jhumra Road in Nishatabad due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed entire surroundings and burnt precious material stored there.

In another incident, fire erupted in a trolley-mounted transformer installed in Nigehban Pur Phattak as the transformer of this area was out of order for the last many weeks.

On receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts in both incidents. No loss of life was reported in these incidents.