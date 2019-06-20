UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Factory Ground Park Presenting Desolated Look

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 09:44 PM

Factory ground park presenting desolated look

Parks in the Rawalpindi cantonment board (RCB) area have fallen into bad shape due to lack of proper care and maintenance by the authorities concerned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Parks in the Rawalpindi cantonment board (RCB) area have fallen into bad shape due to lack of proper care and maintenance by the authorities concerned.

The Factory ground park is even without watchmen and gardeners and need attention of the authorities as slides, swings and rides have broken in the parks. The park is also without shady trees, grassy lawns, fountains and flowerbeds.

Puddles of rainwater was still standing in the parks while the high shrubs also repel most casual visitors like families and women, he said.

Sheikh Nasir and others, residents of Mughalabad said that they have been repeatedly attempting to draw attention of the authorities to the deteriorating condition of the Factory ground park, but solid steps could not be taken for maintenance of the park.

The residents urged the civic body to improve the condition of parks in its limits to provide recreational facilities to the citizens.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Nasir Women

Recent Stories

Proclaimed offender arrested in raid in Rawalpindi ..

29 seconds ago

Three persons killed in train collision incident: ..

30 seconds ago

Three people injured in vehicle-bike collision in ..

32 seconds ago

Police apprehend two car lifters in Quetta

35 seconds ago

Efforts to attract investment in the Petroleum Sec ..

5 minutes ago

Tsitsipas through, Wawrinka, Cilic and Anderson bo ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.