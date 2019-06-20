Factory ground park presenting desolated look

(@imziishan)

Parks in the Rawalpindi cantonment board (RCB) area have fallen into bad shape due to lack of proper care and maintenance by the authorities concerned

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Parks in the Rawalpindi cantonment board (RCB) area have fallen into bad shape due to lack of proper care and maintenance by the authorities concerned.

The Factory ground park is even without watchmen and gardeners and need attention of the authorities as slides, swings and rides have broken in the parks. The park is also without shady trees, grassy lawns, fountains and flowerbeds.

Puddles of rainwater was still standing in the parks while the high shrubs also repel most casual visitors like families and women, he said.

Sheikh Nasir and others, residents of Mughalabad said that they have been repeatedly attempting to draw attention of the authorities to the deteriorating condition of the Factory ground park, but solid steps could not be taken for maintenance of the park.

The residents urged the civic body to improve the condition of parks in its limits to provide recreational facilities to the citizens.