Factory Gutted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Precious material in a silk factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman on Saturday said the fire erupted in the silk factory on Chiniot Road due to a short-circuit.

On information, fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

