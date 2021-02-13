Factory gutted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Precious material in a silk factory was reduced to ashes in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman on Saturday said the fire erupted in the silk factory on Chiniot Road due to a short-circuit.

On information, fire fighters of the Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.