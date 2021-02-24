UrduPoint.com
Factory Gutted

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Factory gutted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Valuables worth millions of rupees were gutted when a fire broke out in a Kinnow factory on Jhang road in Factory area police limits here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the fire brigade, the fire erupted on the second floor of the factory.

The fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No loss of life wasreported in the incident.

The spokesperson said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

More Stories From Pakistan

