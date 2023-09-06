Factory gutted

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :A fire broke out in a factory on Wazirabad Road Sialkot here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the fire broke was extinguished by Rescue 1122 after a struggle of five hours. The factory manufactured leather weightlifting belts and rubber grips.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained yet, the sources said.

As 11 fire trucks and three rescue vehicles, two airport fire,one ambulance and more than 100 rescuers participated in the operation.

The spokesperson said that timely operation prevented the fire from spreading to theadjacent factory.