Factory gutted

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) ::A cloth factory was gutted by fire in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said that fire erupted in the cloth factory situated at Dijkot Road due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cloths, cotton and other material. Due to fire, the roof of the factory also caved in.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.