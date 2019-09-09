UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Factory Gutted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 04:30 PM

Factory gutted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) ::A cloth factory was gutted by fire in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said that fire erupted in the cloth factory situated at Dijkot Road due to unknown reasons.

The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and burnt precious cloths, cotton and other material. Due to fire, the roof of the factory also caved in.

Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

Related Topics

Fire Police Station Road Rescue 1122 Cotton

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health launches 11th edition of &#039; ..

1 minute ago

Samiullah visits Imam Bargah Hussaini Chowk

46 minutes ago

Rich tributes paid to Karbala martyrs

46 minutes ago

Elections in Russia Were Rather Smooth, Took Place ..

46 minutes ago

Two Children Killed in Bomb Blast in Southwestern ..

46 minutes ago

Kremlin Spokesman Explains Why Putin Did Not Greet ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.