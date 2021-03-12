Factory gutted in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a textile factory in Sargodha Road police limits here on Friday.

A police spokesman said the fire erupted in a godown of the textile factory of Aslam due to a short circuit in which precious material burnt.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, a fire also erupted in a processing unit of another textile mill of Shafiq Gujjar onSitiana Road which damaged machinery. The Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire.

The police also reached the spot and started investigation.