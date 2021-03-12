UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Factory Gutted In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:37 PM

Factory gutted in faisalabad

The valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a textile factory in Sargodha Road police limits here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a textile factory in Sargodha Road police limits here on Friday.

A police spokesman said the fire erupted in a godown of the textile factory of Aslam due to a short circuit in which precious material burnt.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, a fire also erupted in a processing unit of another textile mill of Shafiq Gujjar onSitiana Road which damaged machinery. The Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire.

The police also reached the spot and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Road Sargodha Rescue 1122 Textile

Recent Stories

Punjab govt announces to impose smart lockdown fro ..

14 minutes ago

AFC decision shows its confidence in UAE&#039;s in ..

26 minutes ago

Committee formed to probe hidden cameras issue

4 minutes ago

Sabotage bid foiled, two alleged militants arreste ..

4 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Likely to Miss Already Reduced 40Mln-D ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan announces squad for South Africa, Zimbabw ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.