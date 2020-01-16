Factory gutted in Faisalabad

A cardboard factory was gutted when fire erupted near here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) -:A cardboard factory was gutted when fire erupted near here Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122,a fire erupted in cardboard factory located in Khayaban colony area which engulfed the whole factory.Consequently, cardboard worth hundreds of thousand was reduced to ashes.

Rescue 1122 fire tenders reached the site and controlled the fire after hectic efforts.