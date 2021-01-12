UrduPoint.com
Factory Involved In Producing Counterfeit Crude Oil Sealed; Two Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 09:43 PM

City police here Tuesday sealed a factory involved in producing counterfeit crude oil and arrested two accused brothers after recovering 10 drums of counterfeit crude oil and stickers of different renowned brands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :City police here Tuesday sealed a factory involved in producing counterfeit crude oil and arrested two accused brothers after recovering 10 drums of counterfeit crude oil and stickers of different renowned brands.

Acting on a tip off, the police team led by DSP Cantt.

Alamzeb Khan raided a house located in Waris Khan Garhi in the limits of Inqilab Police Station. Police recovered two crude oil-pumps, two generators, oil mixture material and other tools being used in preparation of fake engine oil.

Police have registered a case against the arrested accused brothers identified as Noshad and Ishrat while search operation for arrest of the third accused Yasir was underway.

