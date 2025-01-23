Open Menu

Factory Involved In Supplying Smuggled Iranian Petrol Sealed

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 03:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sukkur Waseem Mahar on Thursday led a raid on a godown in the Golimar area, sealing a factory involved in supplying smuggled petrol.

This action is part of a broader effort to combat illicit activities in Sukkur city, including counterfeit cigarette production, gambling, and the smuggled Iranian petrol trade.

The issue of smuggled Iranian petrol is a significant concern, with estimated annual losses of over $1 billion. AC Mahar's raid is one step towards addressing this problem.

AC Sukkur has been taking action against illicit activities, despite facing significant political pressure. The raid on the godown is the latest incident in his efforts to tackle these social evils.

