Factory Involved In Supplying Smuggled Iranian Petrol Sealed
Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 03:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Sukkur Waseem Mahar on Thursday led a raid on a godown in the Golimar area, sealing a factory involved in supplying smuggled petrol.
This action is part of a broader effort to combat illicit activities in Sukkur city, including counterfeit cigarette production, gambling, and the smuggled Iranian petrol trade.
The issue of smuggled Iranian petrol is a significant concern, with estimated annual losses of over $1 billion. AC Mahar's raid is one step towards addressing this problem.
AC Sukkur has been taking action against illicit activities, despite facing significant political pressure. The raid on the godown is the latest incident in his efforts to tackle these social evils.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2025
Latifa bint Mohammed: Culture a driving force for building vital societies, sust ..
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
UAE delegation meets Klaus Schwab at World Economic Forum in Davos 2025
SPEA partners with IDT to boost private school quality in Sharjah
Executive Committee reviews progress on various projects of SIFC key sectors
Police arrests accused involved in murder case of young man
Aurangzeb meets Saudi Arabia, Qatar finance ministers in Davos
Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues
Measures undertaken to improve Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability: Aurangrzeb
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Factory involved in supplying smuggled Iranian petrol sealed6 minutes ago
-
USKT students visit SIAL6 minutes ago
-
Review meeting regarding encroachments held16 minutes ago
-
Work pace on Trauma centre reviewed16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 conducts first aid, fire safety training for police personnel16 minutes ago
-
SALU shines at 4th International Research & Technology showcase16 minutes ago
-
Action against overloaded vehicles ordered16 minutes ago
-
AIOU announces MS Commerce Programme26 minutes ago
-
Hina affirms zero tolerance on violence against women,children26 minutes ago
-
UET hosts symposium on smog, air quality26 minutes ago
-
Media cooperation vital for eradication of crimes: DPO36 minutes ago
-
DIG prisons Sargodha visits District jail36 minutes ago