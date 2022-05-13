Factory making fake drinks unearthed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a unit manufacturing spurious drinks of different popular brands in Jhedoo Village far away from Lahore city, here on Friday.

The food safety teams raided under the supervision of its Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon on Friday and seized 33,000 litre fake drinks including 12,000 litre ready beverages; 6,000 empty bottles and an additive solution of 15,000 carbonated bottles.

The DG said teams caught them red-handed, making fake carbonated drinks of different brands with hazardous chemicals, artificial flavours and contaminated water. The authority also witnessed an abundance of insects, usage of non-food grade drums and worst condition of hygiene, he added.

The DG PFA further said that the authority unearthed the factory after tracing the supply chain of the drinks from PFA Vigilance Cell and Operations Wing.

He appealed to the beverage manufacturing companies to register complaints to the concerned departments in case of witnessed counterfeiting.

He said that the use of spurious drinks prepared without formula might lead to cancer and ulcer diseases. He further said that fake bottles were supplied to local shops in the market after fake packaging and labelling. He said that adulteration in the food will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He appealed to citizens to inform PFA on its Facebook page and toll-free number 080080500 in case of witness adulteration in their surroundings or to register their complaints.