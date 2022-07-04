UrduPoint.com

Factory Manager Arrested For Manufacturing Fake, Injurious Beverages

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 09:43 PM

The district administration conducted raid on a factory allegedly manufacturing fake and injurious beverages and arrested its manager from the spot here on Monday

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shafiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Anis-ur-Rehman inspected beverage factory in Industrial Estate Hayatabad wherein beverages were being manufactured from chemicals in highly unhygienic conditions and then being packed in the packing of famous and renowned brands.

The AAC expressed anguish over the situation and after taking empty/filled bottles, machinery, stickers and other equipments into official possession and arrested the manager present on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner has directed all administrative officers for the inspection of beverage manufacturing factories in their respective areas of jurisdiction and directed them to take stern action over the violation of hygienic principles.

