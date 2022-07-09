Factory manufacturing fake fertilizer sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration sealed an illegal factory manufacturing fake fertilizer during a raid conducted at Mouza Samorana on Saturday.

As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mhamood along with a team of agriculture department conducted a raid at an illegal factory situated at Mouza Samorana. The factory owner was manufacturing fake fertilizer at the factory.

The officer sealed the factory and recovered 500 bags of fake fertilizer which was later, disposed off.

In a statement issued here, the DC Muhammad Tahir Watto said that uninterrupted supply of fertilizer was being ensured in the district while check posts have been set up at all entry and exit points of the district to prevent smuggling of the fertilizer.

He said that strict action was being taken against profiteers and fake fertilizer across the district under zero tolerance policy.