UrduPoint.com

Factory Manufacturing Fake Fertilizer Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Factory manufacturing fake fertilizer sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration sealed an illegal factory manufacturing fake fertilizer during a raid conducted at Mouza Samorana on Saturday.

As per directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mhamood along with a team of agriculture department conducted a raid at an illegal factory situated at Mouza Samorana. The factory owner was manufacturing fake fertilizer at the factory.

The officer sealed the factory and recovered 500 bags of fake fertilizer which was later, disposed off.

In a statement issued here, the DC Muhammad Tahir Watto said that uninterrupted supply of fertilizer was being ensured in the district while check posts have been set up at all entry and exit points of the district to prevent smuggling of the fertilizer.

He said that strict action was being taken against profiteers and fake fertilizer across the district under zero tolerance policy.

Related Topics

Agriculture All

Recent Stories

Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow ..

Eid-ul-Adha to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow with religious fervor

1 hour ago
 Sanaullah writes complaint to COAS over drug case ..

Sanaullah writes complaint to COAS over drug case against him

2 hours ago
 Shujaat rejects rumors of differences within PML-Q

Shujaat rejects rumors of differences within PML-Q

2 hours ago
 Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claims to have received thr ..

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan claims to have received threats from unknown caller

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown ..

Sri Lanka protesters, angered by economic meltdown, storm president's house

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.