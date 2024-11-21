Factory Manufacturing Fake Fertilizer Sealed In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The district police have sealed an illegal factory manufacturing fake fertilizer and arrested an accused recovering a quantity of fertilizers during a raid conducted here in Kachha area in the limits of Cantt police station on Thursday.
According to police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with Cantt police SHO Sibtain Hussain conducted a raid in Kachha area opposite the slaughter house.
During the raid, the police arrested one Ikram ullah Kundi, resident of Pai area of Tank district. The police recovered a mixture machine, computerized weight machine, 4 Tarpals, 123 empty sacks of Green NP, 140 empty sacks printed with FFC Sona DAP, 97 plastic bags, two sacks of sewing machines, three empty drums, four packets of yellow colour, eight packets of Brown colour, one plastic bag filled with stickers or BR codes of FFC Sona, Sitara Pakistan.
Similarly, 60 sacks of prepared DAP fertilizers, 30 sackes Sarsabz fertilizer, 120 sacks of white small stones (may be used for fertilizers manufacturing). The arrested accused, during initial investigation, admitted before the police that he along with his accomplice named Mishkaat Ullah Marwat have installed the factory for preparing fake fertilizers.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab minister lays foundation-stone of Net Zero Energy Building2 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police M5 foil theft of batteries2 minutes ago
-
Two workers killed Mohmand marble mine landslide2 minutes ago
-
Man killed, son injured in road accident3 minutes ago
-
LDA starts accepting applications for residential plots3 minutes ago
-
Adequate measures afoot improve Churches’ security in DI Khan: SSP3 minutes ago
-
650 litres of adulterated milk discarded in Multan3 minutes ago
-
PM to visit Bahawalpur on Friday3 minutes ago
-
Guidelines issued to prevent accidents during sugarcane harvesting season12 minutes ago
-
Govt takes proactive measures to combat smog in Muzaffargarh12 minutes ago
-
Two modern waiting areas inaugurated at LGH13 minutes ago
-
PHA making efforts to create awareness among public about plantation13 minutes ago