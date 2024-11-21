Open Menu

Factory Manufacturing Fake Fertilizer Sealed In DI Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Factory manufacturing fake fertilizer sealed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The district police have sealed an illegal factory manufacturing fake fertilizer and arrested an accused recovering a quantity of fertilizers during a raid conducted here in Kachha area in the limits of Cantt police station on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with Cantt police SHO Sibtain Hussain conducted a raid in Kachha area opposite the slaughter house.

During the raid, the police arrested one Ikram ullah Kundi, resident of Pai area of Tank district. The police recovered a mixture machine, computerized weight machine, 4 Tarpals, 123 empty sacks of Green NP, 140 empty sacks printed with FFC Sona DAP, 97 plastic bags, two sacks of sewing machines, three empty drums, four packets of yellow colour, eight packets of Brown colour, one plastic bag filled with stickers or BR codes of FFC Sona, Sitara Pakistan.

Similarly, 60 sacks of prepared DAP fertilizers, 30 sackes Sarsabz fertilizer, 120 sacks of white small stones (may be used for fertilizers manufacturing). The arrested accused, during initial investigation, admitted before the police that he along with his accomplice named Mishkaat Ullah Marwat have installed the factory for preparing fake fertilizers.

APP/akt

