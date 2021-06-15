Factory of spurious drugs unearthed in faisalabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday claimed to have unearthed a factory for manufacturing spurious drugs at Sitiana Road and arrested two accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday claimed to have unearthed a factory for manufacturing spurious drugs at Sitiana Road and arrested two accused.

On a tip-off, a team of the FIA conducted a raid in Younus Town at Sitiana Road and arrested Ehsan and Ali Hasan after taking medicine packets and machinery into custody.

A case has been registered against the factory owners- Liaqat Ali Shah and RiyasatAli Shah who are still at large.