Factory on fire in sialkot

Valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a surgical factory near here on Tuesday

SIALKOT, Mar 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Valuables were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a surgical factory near here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the fire broke out in the factoryon Khilji sports Road near Noul Mor due to a short circuit.

On information, the Rescue 1122 brought the fire under control.