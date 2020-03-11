Factory owner among 4 booked over power theft in Mianwali

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has apprehended the power theft worth million of rupees through direct connection from transformer in a furnace mill

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has apprehended the power theft worth million of rupees through direct connection from transformer in a furnace mill.

Influential power pilferers threaten the dire consequence to FESCO team and also mistreated but FESCO staff has seized the electricity wire, meter and transformer at spot, Police Station Piplan has registered a case against 4 persons including factory owner.

FESCO authorities said Wednesday that on special directives of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) FESCO Shafiq ul Hassan, FESCO Task Force has started crackdown against power theft in FESCO region.

During Operation Last night, under the supervision of Superintending Engineer Mianwali Jam Gul, Sub Divisional Officer Liaqtabad Shazaib Saleem along with LS-II Ghulam Ahmed, Meter Inspector Ziaullah, LM Ali Abbas and ALM Saleem Akhtar checked the Pak Cotton factory at Musa wali and found electricity theft through direct connection from LT Bushes of heavy capacity transformer of 630KVA and electricity was using for melting iron in furnace mill.

The meter was installed in the name of Sheikh Abdul Ghaffar son of Sheikh Abdul Sattar and on his will Mr.

Ziaullah and M Afzwl were pilfering the electricity. When FESCO officials tried to remove the underground electricity cable, the pilferers threaten the FESCO staff and tried to stop them forcibly but FESCO staff removed the electricity installations and called the police at spot. FESCO imposed penalty worth millions of rupees.

According to CEO FESCO Shafiq ul Hassan, factory was being monitored by FESCO staff due to suspected power theft. Power thieves closed the factory gate late night and then start stealing electricity. Now they caught red handed while stealing power and imposed fine worth millions of rupees.

CEO FESCO expressed his determination against power theft in FESCO region and made an appeal to the public that they should immediately inform the FESCO about any kindly of electricity theft around their surroundings on FESCO toll free No.118, 0800-66554 or Ministry of Power Division hotline No. 051-9103888 so that immediate action could be initiated against power pilferers. He further said that special campaign would be continued till the elimination of power pilferage from FESCO.