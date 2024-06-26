Factory Owner Arrested With Rs 2.6m Worth Of Fake Pesticides In Raid
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 09:49 PM
A factory owner was arrested during a raid at his pesticides unit in an official raid here Wednesday yielding recovery of alleged fake pesticides worth Rs 2.6 million
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A factory owner was arrested during a raid at his pesticides unit in an official raid here Wednesday yielding recovery of alleged fake pesticides worth Rs 2.6 million.
Director Pest Warning Ilyas Raza Kulachi led a team comprising pesticides inspector Syed Asmat Hussain Bukhari and accompanying a police party raided a house at Mauza Saleh Mahay, Nawab Pur Chowk, where they arrested the factory owner and recovered 250 liters of liquid and 202 kilogram of alleged fake pesticides in solid form valuing over Rs 2.6 million.
Official team also recovered empty bottles, labels printed with pesticides brands, packed bottles, sewing machine, sealing machine, tubs containing pesticides and other material was taken into possession.
The accused used to buy pesticides from market and after mixing and packing would sell these back in the markets after labeling them as popular brands.
Accused Yasir Mahmood told police that he used to supply the products to a person Chaudhry Muhammad Arif.
Pesticides inspector Asmat Bukhari said that selling pesticides products with wrong labelling was a violation of rule 15 of agriculture pesticides ordinance while illegal and unregistered factory and unregistered products were a violation of rule 9 and rule 4 respectively. All these offenses were non bailable and department has filed complaint with Alpa police Multan for registration of FIR.
Director Pest Warning Ilyas Raza Kulachi said that the department would continue its crackdown against elements involved in sale, preparation, and marketing of substandard agriculture implements as per orders of Punjab agriculture minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.
