Factory owner booked over dengue larvae presence:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) An owner of ice factory was booked over the presence of dengue larvae during the outdoor dengue surveillance here on Tuesday.

According to official sources, the anti-dengue teams carried out an inspection at various localities of Shahpur Saddar and found dengue larvae in vessels of the factory.

The team got registered case against the owner Ghulam Muhammad at concerned police station.