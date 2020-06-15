Factory owner killed, son injured in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Two accused shot dead a factory owner and injured his son in Khurarianwala police limits on Monday

A police spokesman said Farooq Butt, an owner of a water tank manufacturing factory, along with his son, Umar Farooq Butt, was going to his factory in Makkoana when two assailants on a motorcycle intercepted them and opened firing on them.

As a result, Farooq Butt died on the spot while his son was shifted to a hospital by the Rescue 1122 in a critical condition.

On information, the police reached the spot and startedinvestigation.