Factory Owner Killed, Son Injured In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 05:46 PM

Factory owner killed, son injured in Faisalabad

Two accused shot dead a factory owner and injured his son in Khurarianwala police limits on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Two accused shot dead a factory owner and injured his son in Khurarianwala police limits on Monday.

A police spokesman said Farooq Butt, an owner of a water tank manufacturing factory, along with his son, Umar Farooq Butt, was going to his factory in Makkoana when two assailants on a motorcycle intercepted them and opened firing on them.

As a result, Farooq Butt died on the spot while his son was shifted to a hospital by the Rescue 1122 in a critical condition.

On information, the police reached the spot and startedinvestigation.

