Factory Owners Directed To Get Boilers Registration

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Factory owners directed to get boilers registration

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The Government of Punjab has given another chance to the factory owners and directed them to get their pressure vessels registered from their concerned inspection authorities without any further delay.

The department will also seal all illegal pressure vessels under Section 20 of Boilers and Pressure Vessels Ordinance 2002.

Moreover, under Section 21 of this Ordinance, legal action would be taken which can result in two years imprisonment and Rs 400,000 fine.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Government of Punjab had enacted a law for regular inspection to improve the standard of boilers and pressure vessels as sub-standard boilers and pressure vessels result in industrial accidents leading to deaths and injuries of the workers.

The government had warned the factory owners running unregistered pressure vessels in industrial units to get their pressure vessels registered. The government had declared registration and inspection of pressure vessels installed in industries mandatory from April this year.

Private Inspection Authorities (Third Parties) had been tasked for registration and inspection of pressure vessels, he said adding, total seven circles were established in the province and two to five inspection authorities had also been appointed in each circle that were empowered to issue certificates.

Details of pressure vessels required to be registered, circles, inspection authorities, Standard Operating Procedures and other details are available at Punjab government's official website https://DGIP9.PITB.GOV.PK/.

He informed that earlier, the government had declared June 30, 2021, last date for mandatory registration of pressure vessels and all Chambers of Commerce and Industries were also informed in writing but despite clear directions, a very small number of industrial units got their pressure vessels registered even after the deadline.

The factory owners can call at 042-99211535 and 042-99211520, phone numbers of Chief Inspector of Boilers, Office Punjab for more information.

