Factory Owners Fined For Pollution

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 06:25 PM

Factory owners fined for pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) The Environment Protection Department has imposed a of Rs700,000 on the owners of six factories and brick kilns on the charges of polluting the environment.

Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa said here on Friday that environment teams checked various factories and brick kilns and found violation of environment protection laws at six sites.

Therefore, the environment teams imposed a fine of Rs.100,000 on the owner of a textile units situated on Jhumra Road, Rs.100,000 on the owner of a dyeing unit on Jhumra Road near Mian Pind, Rs.200,000 on the owner of a textile unit in Chak No.

209-RB, Rs.100,000 on the owner of another textile mills in Chak No.209-RB, Rs.100,000 on the owner of a brick kiln on Jaranwala Road, and Rs.100,000 on the owner of another brick kiln house near Thikriwala.

He said that the factories were burning prohibited materials in their boilers while the kiln houses were operating without zigzag technology. Therefore, premises of these factories and kilns were sealed while further action was under progress.

Meanwhile, a case was also registered against the owner of a store on the charges of burning waste materials and causing environmental pollution on Sargodha Road, he added.

