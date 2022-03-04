Factory preparing substandard soap sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The District Administration here on Friday sealed a substandard soap factory and arrested its owner.

On the information of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tariq Hussain raided the factory on Pando Road and sealed it for using substandard chemicals in soap.

The owner has been arrested and legal action were being initiated against the accused.