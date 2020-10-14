UrduPoint.com
Factory Raided On Preparing Counterfeit Product Of Popular Brand Food

Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:29 PM

Factory raided on preparing counterfeit product of popular brand food

Intelligence and Investigations wing of Inland Revenue Multan Wednesday raided a factory at Industrial Estate Area Multan on complaints it was preparing counterfeit products of a popular food brand

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Intelligence and Investigations wing of Inland Revenue Multan Wednesday raided a factory at Industrial Estate Area Multan on complaints it was preparing counterfeit products of a popular food brand.

The factory was not registered and according to initial assessment it may have caused Rs 30 million loss to the national exchequer in tax revenue.

Officials have taken the computers and record in possession and have launched investigations.

A taxable industrial activity was in operation at the industrial estate area Multan preparing a popular food brand (slanty) but it was not registered with sales tax directorate and hence evading tax, officials said.

More Stories From Pakistan

