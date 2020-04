Factory sealed for ignoring corona preventive SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :District Administration Swabi Wednesday started crackdown on factories flouting the government directives regarding implementation of Standard Operation Procedures against corona pandemic.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Mehran Khan visited Gadoon Industrila Estate and sealed a foam manufacturing unit for ignoring approved SOPs related to COVUD-19.

He also visited various industrial units and inspected measures being taken by administration to prevent corona spread.

He urged people to maintain social distances and abide by the prescribed protocol to prevent corona from further spreading.