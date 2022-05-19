Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo, surf

The district administration on Thursday sealed a factory over a charge of manufacturing fake shampoo and surf in the name of renowned brands and arrested its proprietor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The district administration on Thursday sealed a factory over a charge of manufacturing fake shampoo and surf in the name of renowned brands and arrested its proprietor.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) (City) Obaid Doggar on a tip conducted a raid in Gulbahar locality of the City wherein fake shampoo and surf of a renowned brand was being packed.

The proprietor of the factory was also arrested.

During the raid, chemical drums, stickers, empty bottles, packing material, machinery were also taken into possession.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has directed all administrative officers for inspection of all factories and godowns within the localities of their jurisdiction to take action against any kind of illegal activity.