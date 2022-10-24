Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2022 | 08:05 PM

District administration Peshawar sealed a factory and arrested its proprietor for manufacturing fake shampoo of a renowned brand here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar sealed a factory and arrested its proprietor for manufacturing fake shampoo of a renowned brand here on Monday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, an Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Anis-ur-Rehman conducted a raid on a factory in an industrial estate wherein fake shampoo was being packed in the packing of a renowned brand.

During the raid material used in the manufacturing of fake shampoo including chemicals, drum, stickers, machinery and other packing material was also taken into possession.

