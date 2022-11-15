UrduPoint.com

Factory Sealed For Manufacturing Fake Shampoo

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

The District administration sealed a factory for manufacturing fake shampoo of a famous brand and arrested its owner on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The District administration sealed a factory for manufacturing fake shampoo of a famous brand and arrested its owner on Tuesday.

On a tip, a team of the district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan conducted raid on a factory in Peshawar Industrial Estate wherein fake shampoo was being packed in the packaging of a famous brand.

The team of the district administration sealed the factory and arrested the owner.

During the raid, the team of the district administration also took chemicals, a drum, stickers, packing machinery and other material into possession.

The DC has directed the officers of district administration to keep check on factories in their areas of jurisdiction and take action against illegal activity in any locality of the district.

