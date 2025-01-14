Open Menu

Factory Sealed For Manufacturing Plastic Bags

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Factory sealed for manufacturing plastic bags

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The district administration sealed plastic polythene bags manufacturing unit and recovered a total of 10,979-kg bags during the ongoing crackdown.

According to the press release issued here on Tuesday,a joint team of district government and Environment Protection Agency (EPA) raided a factory at an industrial state and founded that the polythene bags were made below of 75 micron width.

The team sealed the unit and confiscated the bags.

Deputy Commissioner, Mohammed Ali Bukhari said the the manufacturers of low-quality plastic bags pose a serious threat to the environment.He urged the traders community to corporate with the district government to discourage use of plastic bags in markets in order to support environmental conservation efforts.

Related Topics

Market Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 hits southwest Japan, Tsunami warning issued

10 hours ago
 Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finla ..

Finland Embassy in UAE marks 50 years of UAE-Finland diplomatic ties

10 hours ago
 EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

EPAA plants 11,600 mangrove trees in Khor Kalba

11 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb wi ..

Latifa bint Mohammed awards UK’s Simon Squibb with ‘One Billion Award’ at ..

12 hours ago
Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to p ..

Creators HQ, X announce strategic partnership to produce authentic, meaningful c ..

12 hours ago
 Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authen ..

Mohamed Alabbar emphasises product quality, authenticity as drivers of business ..

12 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities

1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities

13 hours ago
 Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for mor ..

Search for bodies as LA firefighters brace for more wind

13 hours ago
 6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami ..

6.8 magnitude quake strikes Japan, prompts tsunami alert

13 hours ago
 Wales squad for Six Nations rugby

Wales squad for Six Nations rugby

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan