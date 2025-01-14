Factory sealed for manufacturing plastic bags

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The district administration sealed plastic polythene bags manufacturing unit and recovered a total of 10,979-kg bags during the ongoing crackdown.

According to the press release issued here on Tuesday,a joint team of district government and Environment Protection Agency (EPA) raided a factory at an industrial state and founded that the polythene bags were made below of 75 micron width.

The team sealed the unit and confiscated the bags.

Deputy Commissioner, Mohammed Ali Bukhari said the the manufacturers of low-quality plastic bags pose a serious threat to the environment.He urged the traders community to corporate with the district government to discourage use of plastic bags in markets in order to support environmental conservation efforts.