UrduPoint.com

Factory Sealed For Manufacturing Prohibited Syringes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2023 | 02:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration in a crackdown against spurious drugs and syringes on Tuesday raided a factory in Hayatabad Industrial Estate here, and sealed the unit on the charge of manufacturing prohibited syringes.

According to a press release issued here, Additional Assistant Commissioner Samira Saba on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad raided on a factory along with the Chief Drug Inspector Peshawar and the Drug Control Task Force.

The team found that prohibited syringes were being manufactured in large quantity. All stocks and related records were seized on the spot and, the factory was sealed over violation of various provisions of the Drugs Act 1976 and the DRAP Act 2012.

A case has been registered against owner of the factory and other relevant staff.

