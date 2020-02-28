UrduPoint.com
Factory Sealed For Manufacturing Substandard Spices

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 03:52 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) sealed a factory for manufacturing substandard spices and recovered 88,000 kg substandard spices and other material during a raid at Rohilanwali on Friday.

The PFA team led by Director Operations Shahzad Magsi raided at the factory and found substandard material being used in manufacturing of spices. The team recovered over 40,000 kilogram substandard spices and 44,000 kg other material being used in the spices.

According to DG Food Authority Irfan Maimon, the factory has been sealed and 88,000 kg substandard spices and material has been disposed off.

