Factory sealed for packing fake paint

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :District administration on Thursday sealed a factory on Warsak Road and arrested its owner for using a branded company's packaging to fill fake paint.

According to details, The raid was conducted on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan.

The factory owner was arrested on the spot, while thousands of empty packs of fake paint, drum, machinery, stickers and other items were taken into custody.

The deputy commissioner has directed the officers to continue crackdown against fake factories.