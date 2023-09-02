Factory sealed for pollution

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed a factory and issued warnings to 10 others on the charge of polluting the environment.

EPD Deputy Director Muhammad Nawaz said here on Saturday that environment protection teams checked various factories and brick kilns and found one factory and two kilns violating the environment protection laws.

Therefore, the EPD teams sealed the premises of the factory by imposing a fine of Rs.100,000 on the owner in addition to getting cases registered against the owners of two brick kilns after imposing a fine of Rs100,000 on them.

The environment teams also issued warnings to the owners of 10 factories which were emitting excessive smoke and causing environmental pollution. The factory owners and management of brick kilns were directed strictly to ensure installation of zigzag technology before functioning during winter or face action.

EPD teams also took strict action against smoky vehicles and imposed Rs111,000 fine on 17 vehicles.