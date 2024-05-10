Open Menu

Factory Sealed For Substandard Production Of Pickle, Marmalade

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Factory sealed for substandard production of pickle, marmalade

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday unearthed a factory preparing substandard type of pickle and marmalade in bulk quantity meant to be distributed in and outside of the city.

A large quantity of fungus- infected pickle and unhygenic marmalade was recovered before sealing the unit on the spot.

According to spokesman of the food watchdog department, the team to ensure the food-safety conducted surprise raid at the plant situated at Madina Colony was preparing the fluffy sweet and spicy food material in sizeable quantity.

After through checking, the team discovered the food items weighing around 1000 kg of the both kind was stuffed in wide iron drums quoted with chemicals around its walls. It was quite in contravenous of food security criteria, added the spokesman.

There were found traces of the dead and alive insects with vermons inside the production area was witnessed with poor hygiene in the premises, he said.

The recovered food substance was wasted and Rs. 60, 000 fine was imposed on the plant's owner. The unit was sealed with further action underway, it was said.

Related Topics

Dead Poor Punjab Fine

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

3 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

12 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

12 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

12 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

12 hours ago
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

12 hours ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

12 hours ago
 In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of n ..

In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms

12 hours ago
 Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till ..

Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15

12 hours ago
 PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technologica ..

PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure

13 hours ago
 China launches new satellite

China launches new satellite

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan