Factory sealed for violating SOPs issued by Sindh government

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A factory was sealed in Karachi on Monday for violating standard operating procedures issued by the Sindh government to contain the advancement of COVID-19.

Spokesman to the provincial government Murtaza Wahab in a tweet said that the district administration in Korangi area of the city sealed a factory for violating SOPs issued by the Sindh government.

Wahab also uploaded a picture of the notice pasted at the closed gate of the sealed factory.