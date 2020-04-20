UrduPoint.com
Factory Sealed For Violating SOPs Issued By Sindh Government

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:05 PM

A factory was sealed in Karachi on Monday for violating standard operating procedures issued by the Sindh government to contain the advancement of COVID-1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A factory was sealed in Karachi on Monday for violating standard operating procedures issued by the Sindh government to contain the advancement of COVID-19.

Spokesman to the provincial government Murtaza Wahab in a tweet said that the district administration in Korangi area of the city sealed a factory for violating SOPs issued by the Sindh government.

Wahab also uploaded a picture of the notice pasted at the closed gate of the sealed factory.

