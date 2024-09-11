Open Menu

Factory Sealed, Hotel Fined

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Factory sealed, hotel fined

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Punjab food Authority sealed a factory and imposed a fine on a hotel over

violation of rules.

The official source said a huge quantity of spices and custard powder mixed

with unhygienic chemicals were recovered from a factory in Mujahid Colony.

The entire stuff was was disposed of on the spot and the factory was sealed besides

imposing a fine of Rs 70,000 on the owner.

Meanwhile, a hotel on Luddan Road was fined worth Rs 30,000 over unhygienic atmosphere.

