Factory sealed, hotel fined

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The Punjab food Authority sealed a factory and imposed a fine on a hotel over

violation of rules.

The official source said a huge quantity of spices and custard powder mixed

with unhygienic chemicals were recovered from a factory in Mujahid Colony.

The entire stuff was was disposed of on the spot and the factory was sealed besides

imposing a fine of Rs 70,000 on the owner.

Meanwhile, a hotel on Luddan Road was fined worth Rs 30,000 over unhygienic atmosphere.