Factory sealed on preparing milk from chemicals in Mianchannu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::Assistant commissioner tahsil Mianchannu sealed a factory on charge of preparing synthetic milk from chemicals on Thursday.

AC Zeeshan Nadeem conducted raid on a factory near northern bypass and recovered cooking oil, chemicals and different tools from there which officials think were being used to prepare fake milk.

AC sealed the factory and started legal action against the factory owner.

Action was taken after deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi ordered campaign against adulterators.