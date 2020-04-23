UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Factory Sealed On Preparing Milk From Chemicals In Mianchannu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:50 PM

Factory sealed on preparing milk from chemicals in Mianchannu

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::Assistant commissioner tahsil Mianchannu sealed a factory on charge of preparing synthetic milk from chemicals on Thursday.

AC Zeeshan Nadeem conducted raid on a factory near northern bypass and recovered cooking oil, chemicals and different tools from there which officials think were being used to prepare fake milk.

AC sealed the factory and started legal action against the factory owner.

Action was taken after deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi ordered campaign against adulterators.

Related Topics

Oil From

Recent Stories

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

1 hour ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

1 hour ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

1 hour ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

2 hours ago

Girls play rooftop tennis in Italian city

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Zayed chairs ZHO virtual board meeting

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.