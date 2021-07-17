Factory sealed over dengue larvae detection

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool sealed a dyeing factory after dengue larvae was found on the premises.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Saturday that the assistant commissioner Sadar, along with a team of the Health Department, and army men checked dengue breading points and found dengue larvae at the Aoun Dyeing factory, situated at Sitiana Road in Chak No 239-RB.

The AC sealed the factory premises and got a case registered against the factory owner.